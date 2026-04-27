Carlee Bright Confirms WWE Departure

Carlee Bright recently announced on her Instagram that she is no longer with WWE. The former NXT and EVOLVE star made this announcement before the premiere of WWE LFG season three on Sunday.

Bright wrote, “Tonight, you’ll see me on Season 3 of WWE LFG.

What you won’t see…is that just two days ago, my time with WWE has officially come to an end.

This wasn’t how I imagined this chapter ending, but if there’s one thing this journey taught me, it’s how to fight through uncertainty and the moments that test who you really are.

I don’t know if there’ll ever be enough words to express the gratitude and love I have for this chapter. From all the hours filming, hair spray & makeup, long drives, and intense training days, I really did feel like my very own Hannah Montana — living the best of both worlds.

I cherish the laughs, the memories, and the people who made this experience better than I could have ever imagined. You’ve changed my life, and that’s something I’ll carry with me forever.

Lastly, to sweet, baby Kenny — you did it. You made it farther than you ever thought you would. You lived out your childhood dream, and that makes me truly feel like the luckiest girl in the world.

Wrestling has such a funny way of saying, ‘I love you.’

If there’s one thing I know about myself, it’s this: mom & dad didn’t raise a quitter.

This chapter may be closing, but my story is far from finished. xoxo”

Bright joined WWE as part of their Performance Center class in November 2022. She made her television debut in January 2024 on NXT Level Up. Her last match on WWE TV took place in February during an episode of EVOLVE. Bright is among several stars who were released by the company on Friday, which also included Kairi Sane, the Motor City Machine Guns, Aleister Black, Zelina Vega, and others.