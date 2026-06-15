Rhea Ripley Admits Privacy Concerns Leave Her Feeling Scared

WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley has opened up about some of the unsettling experiences she has faced as a public figure, revealing that fans have gone as far as showing up at her home and obtaining her personal phone number.

Ripley discussed the issue during a Twitch livestream alongside her husband, Buddy Matthews, and fellow Australian wrestler Gabriel Aeros.

During the stream, Aeros asked Ripley if she ever gets scared because of her level of fame and visibility. Ripley did not hesitate with her response.

“All the time. Especially when people rock up to my f*cking house and text me on my actual mobile phone. I won’t say how, but someone found my phone number and they texted me the other day wanting me to see them because they couldn’t buy tickets to SmackDown.”

Ripley admitted that incidents like these continue to leave her shocked by the lengths some fans are willing to go to gain access to wrestlers outside of public appearances.

“It baffles me. It really does. Like, there’s no privacy anywhere.”

The comments highlight an issue that many performers across sports and entertainment have spoken about in recent years, as social media and online resources have made it increasingly difficult for public figures to maintain personal boundaries.

While fan interactions are a major part of professional wrestling culture, Ripley’s comments serve as a reminder that there is a significant difference between supporting a performer and invading their private life.

Ripley has become one of WWE’s biggest stars over the last several years, earning a passionate global fanbase through her work in the ring and her larger-than-life personality. However, her remarks suggest that the increased visibility that comes with that success can sometimes come with unwanted consequences.

As of now, Ripley did not provide further details regarding the individuals involved in the incidents, but her comments have already sparked discussion among fans regarding privacy and appropriate boundaries between wrestlers and their supporters.