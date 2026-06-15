Backstage News On Jack Perry’s AEW Contract Status

According to a report from Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, Jack Perry’s contract with AEW is set to expire soon. However, the report does not specify the exact date when his contract ends. It was mentioned that Perry is currently in negotiations for a new deal with the company.

As of now, neither Perry nor AEW has commented on his contract status, which is typical for the organization regarding talent agreements.

Perry has been with AEW since January 2019. In addition to winning the National Championship earlier this year, he is a former AEW TNT Champion, FTW Champion, and AEW World Tag Team Champion, a title he held alongside Luchasaurus. Perry’s most recent match in AEW was on the May 27 episode of Dynamite, where he lost to Mark Davis in an Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Match.