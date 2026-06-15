AJ Lee Confirms Appearance In Upcoming Season Of WWE Unreal

AJ Lee has confirmed that she will be featured in a future season of WWE Unreal, Netflix’s behind-the-scenes docuseries that offers fans an inside look at WWE’s creative process.

Lee revealed the news during an appearance on State of Mind with Maurice Benard while discussing her return to WWE and her current projects outside the ring.

“I spent the last eight months on Monday Night Raw on Netflix. I am going to be doing WWE Unreal the documentary series also for Netflix.”

The appearance will give fans another opportunity to see Lee following her highly publicized WWE comeback in September 2025.

After spending more than a decade away from in-ring competition, Lee returned to WWE in front of a hometown crowd in Chicago alongside her husband, CM Punk. The comeback marked one of the most talked-about moments of the year and led to a successful second chapter in her wrestling career.

Already a record-tying three-time Divas Champion during her original WWE run, Lee added another accomplishment after returning by capturing the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. She later entered into a high-profile rivalry with Becky Lynch, culminating in a championship match at WrestleMania 42.

While Lee confirmed her involvement with WWE Unreal, she also indicated that fans should not expect to see her appearing regularly on weekly episodes of Raw for the foreseeable future.

Outside of wrestling, Lee remains heavily involved in a variety of creative projects. She noted that she continues to write and produce through her company, Scrappy Heart Productions, which is currently developing its first feature film along with several additional projects.

WWE Unreal debuted on Netflix in 2025 and has quickly become one of the platform’s most popular wrestling-related offerings. The series takes viewers behind the curtain and provides an unscripted look at how WWE storylines, characters, and matches are developed.

With Lee now confirmed for an upcoming season, fans will have the chance to gain additional insight into her long-awaited WWE return and her experiences since stepping back into the spotlight after more than ten years away from the ring.