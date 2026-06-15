Man Accused Of Stalking Liv Morgan Found Not Guilty By Reason Of Insanity

The federal case involving the Canadian man accused of stalking WWE star Liv Morgan has concluded with a judge finding him not guilty by reason of insanity.

According to court records obtained by POST Wrestling, Shawn Chan was found not guilty by reason of insanity on a charge of interstate domestic violence following proceedings in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

The charge carried a potential prison sentence of up to five years.

Chan, who has been in custody for more than a year, waived his right to a jury trial and instead allowed U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven to decide the case. The trial reportedly lasted just over 30 minutes before the verdict was delivered.

The ruling came after evaluations conducted by two independent psychologists, both of whom concluded that Chan was unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions due to the severity of his mental illness.

During a psychological evaluation conducted while he was in custody, Chan was diagnosed with delusional disorder. Medical professionals noted that he had not previously received mental health treatment.

According to court findings, Chan held several persistent delusions, including a belief that Morgan was his girlfriend and that he had known her years earlier. Evaluators also documented his belief that he had connections to professional wrestling figures and was owed recognition for wrestling storyline ideas he believed he had created.

The case stems from an incident on May 31, 2025, when Chan traveled from Scarborough, Ontario, to Morgan’s residence in Florida.

According to investigators, surveillance footage showed Chan searching for a key and attempting to enter the home while Morgan was not present. Authorities stated that he remained on the property for more than two hours before leaving a handwritten note describing the visit as a “friendly visit” and providing his contact information.

Additional footage reportedly showed Chan picking up an air rifle pellet gun that had been left on the porch and attempting to open the front door while holding it.

Days later, Chan appeared at the WWE Performance Center during an NXT television taping where Morgan was present. Security personnel recognized him, leading to his arrest. He was subsequently taken into custody and held at the Pasco County Detention Center.

Following the verdict, Judge Scriven ordered that the U.S. Marshals Service coordinate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) regarding Chan’s release.

As a Canadian citizen and resident, Chan is expected to be transferred into ICE custody. While court documents do not specifically outline the next steps, standard immigration procedures indicate that deportation proceedings will likely follow.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the involvement of one of WWE’s top stars and has also highlighted the role that untreated mental illness can play in criminal proceedings. The court’s ruling does not dispute that the events occurred, but rather reflects the legal finding that Chan was unable to understand the wrongfulness of his actions because of his mental condition at the time.