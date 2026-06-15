WWE RAW To Air At Earlier Start Times Over The Next Two Weeks

WWE fans will need to adjust their schedules over the next two weeks, as the next two episodes of Monday Night Raw following tonight’s show will begin earlier than the usual 8 p.m. ET start time.

Raw airs from Baltimore, Maryland on June 15 at its regular start time before WWE heads overseas for a brief return to the United Kingdom.

The June 22 edition of Raw will take place at The O2 Arena in London, England and will air live on Netflix at 2 p.m. ET due to the time difference between the United States and the United Kingdom.

The following week’s episode on June 29 will also start earlier than normal despite taking place in the United States. Netflix is currently listing that edition of Raw with a 6 p.m. ET start time.

The reason for the adjusted June 29 schedule is logistical. WWE will be broadcasting Raw live from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, while also taping the July 3 episode of SmackDown later that same evening.

The advance taping will allow WWE talent and staff to enjoy time off during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The altered schedule comes as WWE prepares for another international trip shortly after completing its recent European tour. The company will return to the United Kingdom this weekend for a series of live events and television tapings.

The upcoming UK schedule is as follows:

June 20 – Cardiff, Wales (Live Event)

June 21 – Birmingham, England (Live Event)

June 22 – London, England – The O2 Arena (Raw)

June 23 – London, England – The O2 Arena (SmackDown Taping)

June 24 – Sheffield, England (Live Event)

The June 23 edition of SmackDown will be taped ahead of time as WWE prepares for Night of Champions, which is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, June 27.

With multiple television tapings, international travel, and a premium live event on the horizon, WWE’s schedule remains one of the busiest stretches of the summer. Fans planning to watch Raw over the next two weeks should take note of the earlier start times to avoid missing any of the action.