Major Update On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Status And Hollywood Future

Drew McIntyre’s time away from WWE appears set to continue, as the former WWE Champion has reportedly added another major acting project to his growing Hollywood résumé.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, there are currently no creative plans in place for McIntyre’s return to WWE television. The report also pushed back on recent online speculation suggesting that McIntyre was being positioned for a return ahead of SummerSlam.

Instead, McIntyre remains focused on opportunities outside the wrestling ring.

Following his work on the upcoming Highlander reboot, which was filmed in Scotland, McIntyre has reportedly been exploring several acting projects. One of those opportunities has now materialized.

According to Deadline, McIntyre has joined the cast of The Last Druid, a historical action drama starring Russell Crowe that is scheduled to film in Spain this summer.

The project marks another collaboration between McIntyre and Crowe, who recently worked together on Amazon MGM’s Highlander reboot. Both films represent some of McIntyre’s most significant acting roles to date.

Deadline reports that The Last Druid is set in ancient Caledonia and follows a Roman Emperor’s discovery of a secluded Druid stronghold hidden in the mountains. Crowe will portray a peaceful Celtic elder who is forced to take up arms when his people come under threat from the Roman Empire.

While details regarding McIntyre’s character have not yet been revealed, the film features a notable ensemble cast that includes Stacy Clausen, Pablo Derqui, Rose Leslie, Andreas Pietschmann, Daniel Zovatto, and Tennyson Crowe, the son of Russell Crowe.

The film is being directed by William Eubank from a screenplay co-written by Eubank, Phil Gawthorne, and Carlyle Eubank.

McIntyre has been absent from WWE programming for several months, with previous reports attributing the hiatus to his filming commitments. The latest update suggests that his Hollywood schedule remains a priority and that there is currently no immediate timetable for his WWE return.

While fans had speculated that McIntyre could re-emerge as part of WWE’s SummerSlam season, PWInsider’s report indicates those rumors were inaccurate, with no creative direction presently in place for the former world champion.

For now, McIntyre appears focused on building momentum in the film industry while keeping the door open for an eventual return to WWE television.