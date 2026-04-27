Jacob Fatu Shares Story Behind His Rise To WWE

WWE star Jacob Fatu discussed various topics with Daniel Cormier, including the challenging times he faced in his life.

Fatu said, “With the hard times, the journey to get here — the thing is, I appreciate those hard times. I needed — Jacob Fatu needed — these hard times. Everybody got a different life. Everybody’s got a different story. You know, you see people post on Instagram, social media about all the good times, right? But you know, y’all got to be thankful for the struggle and the bad times that we all went through. Because man, if it wasn’t for those times, those times made me learn. Those bad times helped me grow as a person.”

On why he’s grateful for his hard times:

“I’m very grateful for those times. Those hard times helped me grow as a man, grow as a father, grow as a person, and just mature myself. And you know, it feels good because they said, ‘Jacob, you should have been here in the WWE.’ No, no, no. Honestly, I feel like if I would have came to WWE, I probably would have been let go already. And that’s just me being honest with myself. So, I’m glad it took Jacob Fatu 12 years. I’m glad I had to go through all those hard times, because look at it now. I’m in WWE and I’m on gas. Sorry, man. I get emotional, man. I get very happy because honestly, when they’re talking about living your dream? Man, I’m doing it right now. And for real, I just want to say thank you to each and every one of you guys out here.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)