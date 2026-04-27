Tiffany Stratton Reacts To Missing WWE WrestleMania 42

WWE star Tiffany Stratton spoke with Joey Karni about various topics, including her absence from this year’s WrestleMania 42 card and how she is using that as motivation to perform in next year’s show.

Stratton said, “I feel like my mindset has always been just kind of controlling what I can control. Which is making the most out of all my segments, making the most out of my matches. Making sure I’m delivering on everything and having really good matches with everybody. And unfortunately, being on WrestleMania wasn’t in the cards for me this year. However, that just kind of leaves me with a chip in my shoulder for next year. And I’m going to do everything in my power to never let that happen ever again.”

On having achieved so much in WWE at a young age:

“Honestly, I’m only 26 years old. I have so much time left in this business. To have all of those accolades — like you said, at such a young age, I feel just so blessed. I feel like I got into this business at the perfect time. I was the perfect age, and the cards have always just kind of fell into place for me. I’ve always worked hard, don’t get me wrong. But I’ve just had very good timing with everything, and I fully believe everything happens for a reason. You know, me not being on this year’s Mania is is setting me up for something bigger. Whether that’s SummerSlam in Minnesota this year and fighting for the WWE Women’s Championship, or main eventing next year’s WrestleMania, I fully believe everything happens for a reason.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)