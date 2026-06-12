WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (6/12/2026): Providence, RI.

WWE SmackDown is live at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI.

Advertised for the June 12 episode of the three hour prime time program are the following matches and segments:

* Gunther reveals his stipulation for challenging Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship

* King of the Ring Tournament Match: Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Royce Keys vs. Finn Balor

* Queen of the Ring Tournament Match: Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.