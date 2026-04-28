AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 Ticket Sales Update

The 2026 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door crossover event is set to take place on Sunday, June 28, at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

According to WrestleTix (per F4WOnline.com), of the 5,476 tickets available during the presale, 3,146 have already been sold, leaving 2,330 tickets still available. Tickets went on sale to the general public at 10 AM PT yesterday.

Currently, no matches or segments have been announced for Forbidden Door 2026, but updates will be provided as they become available. AEW announced the venue for this year’s event earlier this month.

The 2025 edition of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door was held at the iconic O2 Arena, where the show featured a headlining Lights Out Steel Cage Match. This match saw Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Darby Allin, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi face off against The Death Riders, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd.