Backstage News On Bushiroad’s Decision To Sell NJPW

As PWMania.com reported earlier, NJPW announced on May 27th that its parent company, Bushiroad, had transferred all its shares to TV Asahi and CyberAgent. Both companies will hold equal 46.3% stakes in NJPW. However, the Japan-based promotion will essentially operate as a “consolidated subsidiary” of TV Asahi, with support from CyberAgent.

According to a recent report by the Japanese publication Weekly Gendai, Bushiroad has been considering selling NJPW since 2025, believing it had reached the limit of profit generation from the wrestling promotion.

The report also stated that in February 2026, Bushiroad approached NJPW’s longtime broadcasting partner, TV Asahi, which already owned a 22.7% stake in the company. A source from TV Asahi indicated that, while the company responded positively to the proposal, it felt it could achieve only limited results on its own, prompting the involvement of CyberAgent.

Notably, CyberAgent owns Pro Wrestling NOAH, DDT Pro Wrestling, and Tokyo Joshi Pro through its subsidiary CyberFight. According to the Japanese publication, CyberAgent views wrestling as having the greatest potential for overseas expansion.