WWE NXT Results – April 28, 2026

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

The show opened with Robert Stone meeting with Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom. Stone noted that several major NXT names had moved on to the main roster, including Ethan Page, Fatal Influence, Sol Ruca, Joe Hendry, and Blake Monroe. Michaels said NXT had gone through this cycle many times before, but instead of over-planning, Stone could throw a stick of dynamite into the locker room and see who runs out. In short, NXT is wide open.

First Match: Myles Borne (c) vs. Saquon Shugars (w/ DarkState) – For The WWE NXT North American Championship

Myles Borne and Saquon Shugars opened with a heated title match, with Borne using quick counters, suplexes, and a powerslam to gain the early advantage. Shugars regrouped on the outside, but Borne stayed on him with a somersault plancha.

DarkState quickly became a factor, allowing Shugars to turn the match around. Shugars exposed the top turnbuckle and drove Borne throat-first into the steel before punishing him with knee drops, a cobra clutch, and repeated attacks around the ring.

Borne fought back with a hip toss, clotheslines, a Slop Drop, and a bridging fisherman’s suplex. The finish came when DarkState’s miscommunication once again cost them. Dion Lennox grabbed a chair, but Shugars stopped him, leading to an argument. Borne took advantage, shoved Shugars into Lennox, and hit Slingshot Borne Again to retain.

Winner and STILL WWE NXT North American Champion: Myles Borne

After the match, “Mr. England” Tristian Angels appeared in the crowd and introduced himself to NXT. Moments later, Cam Hendrix attacked Borne from behind, hit a Rock Bottom, and declared that NXT is now his show.

— Backstage, Kendal Grey, Wren Sinclair, and Kelani Jordan argued over who deserves a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship. Jordan challenged Sinclair to a non-title match later in the night, saying she wanted to embarrass her in front of Grey.

— A reminder aired that Becoming “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels is streaming on Peacock, and two-day combo tickets for SummerSlam 2026 go on sale this Friday.

Tony D’Angelo, EVIL, Tavion Heights Segment

Tony D’Angelo came to the ring and said the more NXT changes, the more it stays the same. He called himself the constant in NXT and said no one on the roster is tough enough to knock him off the mountain.

D’Angelo then addressed the mysterious box he received last week, saying he knew it was not a gift, but a warning. The lights went out, and EVIL, formerly of New Japan Pro Wrestling, made his way to the ring. EVIL handed D’Angelo a t-shirt featuring the same symbol from the box before leaving.

As D’Angelo watched him exit, Tavion Heights attacked from behind and laid out the NXT Champion with a side belly-to-belly suplex. Heights said he is taking everything because he deserves it all. An unknown heavyset man then slid into the ring and hit a moonsault, adding even more chaos to the title picture.

— In a graveyard-style segment, Tatum Paxley and Shiloh Hill buried the last remnants of Blake Monroe’s time in NXT. Tatum said she did not want to put Blake in the coffin, but Blake made her do it. Shiloh then shifted focus to his match with Ricky Saints, calling it the biggest match of his career.

Lexis King Promo / Birthright Attack

Lexis King came out with The Birthright and announced that EK Prosper would have to compete without Dorian Van Dux because Van Dux had suffered an “accident.” Footage then aired of The Birthright attacking Van Dux backstage.

EK Prosper stormed to the ring and fought off the group until Sean Legacy made the save. Legacy and Prosper cleared the ring, and Legacy was announced as Van Dux’s replacement.

Second Match: Stacks & Uriah Connors (w/ The Birthright) vs. EK Prosper & Sean Legacy

Sean Legacy started hot, using his speed and strikes to take the fight to Stacks and Uriah Connors. Prosper then entered and kept the pressure on, showing off his athleticism before The Birthright took control heading into the break.

Connors and Stacks worked over Legacy until he finally created separation and tagged in Prosper, who ran wild with a roll-through clothesline, corner dropkick/Tornado DDT combination, springboard moonsault, and Michinoku Driver.

The final stretch broke down with all four men trading big moves. Prosper hit a moonsault, and Legacy followed with The Shambles to pick up the win.

Winners: EK Prosper & Sean Legacy

After the match, The Birthright attacked Prosper and Legacy, but Tate Wilder ran in to make the save. Wilder hit a double missile dropkick and laid out Lexis King with a SlingBlade before clearing the ring with Prosper and Legacy.

— Backstage, Thea Hail and Jaida Parker discussed the changes in NXT before Kali Armstrong interrupted. Kali called herself the difference maker and said if that starts with checking Jaida Parker, so be it. The two had to be held apart.

— It was announced that all future WWE NXT PLEs will air exclusively on The CW beginning this summer.

Lola Vice & The Culling Segment

Lola Vice called out Izzi Dame after last week’s ambush, saying Izzi cannot do anything on her own and would get knocked out the moment she tried. Shawn Spears interrupted and warned Lola that The Culling is always one step ahead.

Izzi Dame and Niko Vance then appeared in the ring, but Lola had backup of her own. Mr. Iguana slid into the ring and attacked Vance with La Yesca. Lola followed with a spinning back kick and superkick to clear the ring, leaving Vice and Iguana standing tall.

— Backstage, DarkState continued to fracture. Dion Lennox and Saquon Shugars argued again, while Cutler James and Osiris Griffin said they were tired of the group dropping the ball. James and Griffin declared they would bring the NXT Tag Team Titles to DarkState.

Third Match: Lizzy Rain vs. Nikkita Lyons

Lizzy Rain made her NXT debut against Nikkita Lyons, who used her power early with strikes, a swinging toss slam, a spinning heel kick, and a splitting leg drop. Rain battled back with quick offense and refused to stay down.

Lyons nearly won with a Falcon Arrow, but Rain avoided a Vader Bomb and mounted her comeback. After a running uppercut, Rain connected with Thunderstruck to score the win in her debut.

Winner: Lizzy Rain

— Backstage, Myles Borne confronted Tavion Heights about attacking Tony D’Angelo. Heights said he was creating an opportunity for himself and reminded Borne that he once did the same thing to Ethan Page. After Heights left, Keanu Carver appeared and warned Borne that NXT is full of sharks — and Borne was looking at the great white.

— The Vanity Project celebrated Ricky Smokes’ birthday. Jasper Troy interrupted and mocked Jackson Drake for focusing on dating instead of championship gold, challenging him to a match next week.

Fourth Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair (w/ Kendal Grey)

Kelani Jordan and Wren Sinclair started with technical exchanges before Jordan took control by targeting Sinclair’s left knee. Jordan repeatedly stomped, twisted, and dropped her weight on the leg, slowing Sinclair down and cutting off her offense.

Sinclair fought through the pain and rallied with clotheslines, a diving corner clothesline, and a butterfly suplex. She came close after getting her knees up on Jordan’s frog splash attempt, but her damaged knee gave out when she tried for Final Wrench.

Jordan capitalized, hit a reverse Olympic Slam, and followed with the Split-Legged Moonsault to score the win.

Winner: Kelani Jordan

— A Zaria vignette aired.

— Announced for next week’s NXT: Lola Vice & Mr. Iguana vs. The Culling, Jasper Troy vs. Jackson Drake, and Jaida Parker vs. Kali Armstrong.

Fifth Match: Ricky Saints vs. Shiloh Hill

Ricky Saints attacked Shiloh Hill immediately, still furious over being humiliated the previous week. Saints dominated early with strikes, stomps, and a hot shot, but Hill fought back with his power and strange mind games, including a Shiloh Hill dummy under the ring.

The match became increasingly physical as both men traded heavy shots and near falls. Saints hit a spinning DDT and later a spear for a close two count, while Hill answered with a tilt-a-whirl slam, powerslam, and flipping senton.

Late in the match, Saints tried to bring a steel chair into play, but it backfired. Hill delivered a big right hand and sent Saints face-first into the chair before connecting with Whisper To The Beast for the victory.

Winner: Shiloh Hill

After the match, Hill celebrated in the crowd. The show ended with Tony D’Angelo walking into Shawn Michaels’ office and admitting that Keanu Carver was right — NXT is chaotic, and he loves it. Michaels told him it was time to prove he is the right man to carry the NXT Championship. D’Angelo got fired up as the show went off the air.