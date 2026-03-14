Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW Revolution 2026

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is set to hold its 2026 Revolution Pay-Per-View (PPV) on Sunday, March 15, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Updated betting odds have been released for seven key matches, which include the AEW World Championship Match, the AEW Women’s World Championship Match, the AEW Continental Championship Match, the AEW World Tag Team Championship Match, the AEW World Trios Championship, and two notable singles matches.

According to the odds, MJF is favored to retain his AEW World Championship against Hangman Page, while Thekla is expected to successfully defend her AEW Women’s World Championship against Kris Statlander. In the match for the AEW Continental Championship, Jon Moxley is predicted to defeat Konosuke Takeshita and retain his title, despite earlier expectations that he would lose the title to Takeshita.

In the AEW World Tag Team Championship Match, The Young Bucks are predicted to dethrone FTR. Additionally, the Don Callis Family is favored to retain their AEW World Trios Championship against the team of Mistico and JetSpeed.

In the singles matches, Andrade El Idolo is favored to win against Bandido, and Swerve Strickland is expected to defeat Brody King.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW World Championship Match

MJF (c) -400 (1/4) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page +250 (5/2)

Note: MJF opened -180 with Hangman at +140. The line has since moved in MJF’s favor.

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Triangle of Madness’ “The Toxic Spider” Thekla (c) -1500 (1/15) vs. Kris Statlander +600 (6/1)

Note: Thekla opened at -180 with Statlander +140. The line has moved to Thekla as a massive favorite.

AEW Continental Championship Match

The Death Riders’ Jon Moxley (c) -150 (2/3) vs. Don Callis Family’s “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita +110 (11/10)

Note: Moxley opened as the underdog at +100, with Takeshita -140.

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) (c) +140 (7/5) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) -180 (5/9)

Note: The Young Bucks opened as huge favorite at -500 with FTR +300. The Young Bucks are still favorites but the line has come down greatly.

AEW World Trios Championship Match

Don Callis Family (Mark Davis, AEW TNT Champion “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher and AEW International Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada) (c) -2000 (1/20) vs. Mistico and JetSpeed (“The Jet” Kevin Knight, “Speedball” Mike Bailey) +700 (7/1)

Note: The line opened with DCF -400 and the challengers +250. The line has ballooned in the DCF’s favor.

Singles Match

Don Callis Family’s Andrade El Idolo -400 (1/4) vs. Bandido +250 (5/2)

Note: The match opened Andrade -200 and Bandido +150. The line has moved more in Andrade’s favor.

Singles Match

Brody King +550 (11/2) vs. Swerve Strickland -1000 (1/10)

Note: The match opened Swerve -400 and King +250. The match has moved with Swerve now a massive favorite.