Reason Why Excalibur Was Absent From AEW Dynamite Revealed

This past Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, leading up to the Revolution pay-per-view, featured commentary from Tony Schiavone, Ian Riccaboni, and Bryan Danielson, while Excalibur was absent.

According to Fightful Select, Excalibur missed the show due to illness, a report that was later confirmed by PWInsider.com.

Details regarding the nature of Excalibur’s illness have not been disclosed, and it is unclear when he might return to AEW television.

He has not yet made a statement about the situation. Excalibur is a regular commentator for AEW Dynamite and pay-per-view events, having worked alongside Tony Schiavone during the previous week’s episode.

As of now, his status for AEW Revolution, which takes place on Sunday, March 15th, at the Crypto.com Arena in San Jose, California, has not been confirmed. The event will air live on pay-per-view.