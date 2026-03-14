AEW Revolution 2026 Has Officially Sold Out

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced on his official Twitter (X) account that this weekend’s 2026 Revolution pay-per-view has sold out.

Khan wrote, “Thank you all who watch AEW!

It’s one of my favorite weekends #AEWRevolution is this Sunday!

Revolution will be sold out with a live gate over $1 million this Sunday!

See you this Sunday for the PPV + Don’t miss Saturday #AEWCollision

@AndradeElIdolo vs Mascara Dorada, TOMORROW!”

AEW Revolution 2026 will occur on Sunday, March 15, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.