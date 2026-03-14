Backstage Update On AEW’s New Global Streaming Platform

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced a partnership with Kiswe to launch a global platform called “MyAEW,” offering tiers of access to streaming content from the wrestling promotion, as reported by PWMania.com.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the launch of MyAEW.com is a response to the poor financial situation of AEW’s global streaming partner, Triller.

The new platform is being developed to eventually replace Triller. Meltzer noted that even if Triller recovers financially, AEW would still have an incentive to switch to MyAEW to avoid sharing revenue with Triller under their agreement.

Meltzer mentioned that key markets for the MyAEW service include Europe, Australia, Japan, South Africa, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Brazil. He referenced Tony Khan’s recent press call, where the AEW President and CEO described the initiative as “purely an international play” without mentioning Triller, indicating a shift in the company’s strategy.

As it stands, fans outside of North America can access all AEW and Ring of Honor (ROH) programming in one place, with three separate subscription packages available: a monthly plan at $7.99 that includes Dynamite, Collision, ROH TV, special events, and TV archive access; a $19.99 plan that includes AEW pay-per-views for that month and select PPV archive access; and an annual plan for $119.99 that features all AEW pay-per-views for that year.