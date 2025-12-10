Backstage Reaction To Leon Slater Appearing On WWE SNME

As PWMania.com previously reported, TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater will team up with NXT star Je’Von Evans in a non-title tag team match against WWE World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee at this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event special.

The match was officially announced on the December 8 episode of Monday Night RAW, following updates from both wXw in Germany and RevPro in the UK, which confirmed that Slater had withdrawn from their major weekend events.

According to Fightful Select, wXw was informed that Slater had “scheduling issues,” despite the date being agreed upon back in March, taking his TNA commitments into account. The report noted that wXw sources emphasized Slater’s professionalism and cooperation during his recent appearances, although they would have preferred earlier communication to avoid needing to rearrange match cards.

Sean Ross Sapp mentioned that reactions within TNA have been positive, with officials viewing Slater’s involvement in Saturday Night’s Main Event as a showcase of the healthy collaboration seen through other crossovers, such as Joe Hendry’s recent NXT run. Sapp also noted that TNA sources believe Slater’s spotlight is advantageous for both him and the company.

The report further states that industry discussions consistently portray Slater as well-liked within a WWE setting. Feedback has highlighted how seamlessly he has blended with younger WWE talent during past appearances.

This strong reputation is considered crucial as Slater approaches the second half of his TNA contract, which runs through late 2026. Many analysts view this period as a key leverage window for future negotiations.