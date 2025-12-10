Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The event will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

In a WWE NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Match, DarkState’s Dion Lennox, Joe Hendry, Myles Borne, and TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater will compete against each other.

Additionally, WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion “The Glamour” Blake Monroe will defend her title against Thea Hail. In a tag team match, Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) will face off against OTM (Lucien Price and Bronco Nima).

Join us every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.