John Cena Originally Planned 220 Dates For Farewell Tour

WWE legend John Cena is currently in the final week of his retirement tour, which consists of 36 events.

In a recent interview with Bill Simmons of The Ringer, Cena revealed that his initial plan was to participate in 220 dates. However, he acknowledged that this was a misunderstanding on his part, as the company no longer operates on that level of scheduling.

Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan’s question on the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers regarding whether WWE restricted Cena from doing over 200 dates due to financial concerns.

Sapp reiterated Cena’s acknowledgment of his ignorance about how modern-day WWE operates, adding that the company doesn’t even have 220 dates available to begin with.

Cena launched his Farewell Tour during RAW’s Netflix premiere in January 2025. In a surprising turn of events, he turned heel at Elimination Chamber 2025 by attacking Cody Rhodes and joining forces with The Rock. Cena then captured the Undisputed WWE Championship from Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, making him a record-breaking 17-time World Champion.

Over the following months, he successfully defended his title against former rivals Randy Orton and CM Punk before unexpectedly turning babyface prior to his Street Fight against Rhodes at SummerSlam.

After losing the title to Rhodes, Cena faced Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar, and AJ Styles at Clash in Paris, Wrestlepalooza, and Crown Jewel, respectively. He also participated in an Open Challenge against Sami Zayn for the United States Title on SmackDown.

Last month, Cena achieved the only title that had eluded him throughout his illustrious career—the Intercontinental Championship—during his final appearance in Boston on RAW. He eventually lost the title to Dominik Mysterio at Survivor Series: WarGames and is now set to compete against GUNTHER in his retirement match at Saturday Night’s Main Event.