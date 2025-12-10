WWE NXT Results – December 9, 2025

WWE NXT Results – 12/9/25

WWE Performance Center – Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Oba Femi, Ricky Saints & Je’Von Evans In-Ring Segment

Oba Femi opened the show with the NXT Championship back on his shoulder and declared that real power doesn’t plead or chase — it stands tall and forces the world to move around it. He called himself living proof as a 2-time NXT Champion, saying the universe simply “corrected itself” at Deadline when he dethroned Ricky Saints and restored The Ruler to the top spot.

He said he’s done with Saints and now focusing on Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he’ll stand across from Cody Rhodes. Oba promised that Cody won’t see “potential” or “the future” when he looks at him, but the unavoidable present: The Ruler, The Destroyer, The Bringer of War.

Ricky Saints interrupted, actually congratulating Oba for backing up his words at Deadline. He admitted Oba was the better man that night, which is why he shook his hand, but said the drive home made him question what was next for “Absolute” Ricky Saints. For a moment he wondered if his run was over… then remembered who he is. Saints said he isn’t going to fade into the background and demanded a rematch, reminding Oba that the record stands at 1–1 between them.

Je’Von Evans then joined the party, hyped, yelling for the crowd to turn up. He said he’s watched Deadline back “over and over and over” because surviving the Iron Survivor Challenge earned him a guaranteed NXT Title shot at New Year’s Evil. But with his current momentum, he doesn’t want to wait. Evans asked Oba to defend the title tonight instead.

Saints tried to talk him down, asking what the rush was. He suggested a better play: Ricky wins the title back first and then faces Je’Von for the gold. Evans snapped, saying he’s tired of people telling him he’s “the future” and asking if he’s sure. He said he’s not the future, he’s the now, pointing out that at 21 he’s been tearing it up in AAA, NXT, Raw, SmackDown and live events. He insisted nobody can touch him and that he’s putting his money on himself against Oba.

Saints eventually backed him, telling Je’Von it’s his time and to go get it.

Oba mocked both “beltless” men for trying to dictate what the champion does. Saints needled him, asking if The Ruler was actually turning down the Iron Survivor. Evans straight up called him scared, claiming Oba knows Je’Von’s got his number. Oba said he’s never feared Evans and reminded him that he’s never beaten him. He accepted the challenge for later tonight, telling Je’Von: “Game on.”

Video Package: Jordynne Grace vs. Kelani Jordan

A recap aired of the escalating rivalry between Jordynne Grace and Kelani Jordan, from their triple threat with Lei Ying Lee to their brawls and mind games surrounding the Knockouts Title and Iron Survivor build.

Tatum Paxley Promo

Tatum Paxley appeared on screen, speaking directly to Izzi Dame. She said Izzi was right — she did kill off the old version of Tatum, the one that refused to evolve. That girl is gone, and now Paxley feels like she has nothing left to lose, but Izzi does.

She accused Dame of stabbing her in the back and tearing apart the one stable thing in her life just because Tatum wouldn’t follow orders. Paxley ominously promised that they’ll do things her way now: one by one, the pieces will fall away until it’s just the two of them, alone together.

First Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Kelani Jordan

Grace and Jordan didn’t even wait for the bell — they were throwing hands on the floor as soon as they met. Grace leveled Jordan with a clothesline and tossed her into the ring, following with a shoulder block from the apron and a Lou Thesz press once the bell sounded. She hammered away and snapped off two bodyslams before Jordan slipped free on the third.

Jordan tried to use her quickness, but Grace planted her with a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. They traded slaps and forearms, with Grace attempting a Razor’s Edge; Jordan wriggled out and kicked Grace in the face, but got driven into the middle buckle and eaten by a running meteora and sliding elbow. Grace went for the Vader Bomb, but Jordan rolled clear and went right after Jordynne’s leg.

Jordan brutalized the left knee with stomps, an inverted dragon screw, and repeated elbow drops. Grace tried to fire back, but Jordan kept cutting her off, smashing the leg on the apron. On the floor, Jordan tried for a Spanish Fly from the apron, but Grace blocked; Jordan then pulled her down and rammed her knee-first into the edge of the ring.

After the break, Grace had Jordan trapped in a stretch muffler, then hit a leg-capture suplex. Jordan escaped to the outside again and cut her down with a chop block, slamming Grace’s head off the steps. Jordan fished out a steel chair, but Grace avoided the swing and rolled her back inside, spiking Jordan with a spinebuster for two and cranking back on another leg hold.

Both women slapped the life out of each other before a double kip-up. Grace rocked Jordan with another kick and a combo of short-arm clotheslines. Jordan answered with kicks to the shoulder and avoided a spinning backfist, but Grace countered the next combination into a roll-through German suplex for a close two-count.

They spilled outside again, where Jordan tried to drive Grace into the steps; instead, Grace reversed and slammed Jordan’s head against them and then hit a Vader Bomb off the steps onto Jordan. Back inside, the referee got distracted taking the chair away from Grace. Jordan took advantage, booting Grace through the barricade, then throwing her back into the ring and landing a 450 splash for the decisive win.

Winner: Kelani Jordan via pinfall

Backstage, a frustrated Jordynne Grace vented in the women’s locker room. Thea Hail approached and tried to talk her up, saying this wasn’t the time to doubt herself and reminding Grace she’s “Jordynne freakin’ Grace.” Jordynne sarcastically asked if she was really getting life advice from a teenager; Thea corrected her, pointing out she’s 22 and has been in NXT since she was 18.

Second Match

NXT Women’s North American Championship Open Challenge

Blake Monroe (c) vs. TBD

Blake Monroe came out in full “glam champ” mode, talking about how the women’s division idolizes her and how, with the holidays coming up, she was feeling generous. She framed herself as a giving queen who wanted to let someone “less fortunate” experience a bit of her spotlight and announced an open challenge that AVA had agreed to.

When Monroe called for a challenger, the entire women’s locker room walked out onto the stage. Before anything official could be sorted, Thea Hail slid into the ring, took Monroe down, and locked in the Kimura. Monroe tapped frantically, but the referee had never rung the bell — the match never started. Blake escaped with her title, fuming on the floor.

Result: No Contest – Blake Monroe remains NXT Women’s North American Champion

Backstage, Kelly Kincaid interviewed Shiloh Hill. He admitted he was nervous before his in-ring debut, but said that nervous energy just meant his body was firing on all cylinders. He said he couldn’t wait to go “smashmouth” on Lexis King and prove why nobody should ever sleep on Shiloh Hill.

Third Match

Shiloh Hill vs. Lexis King

Lexis King tried to jump Hill before the bell, but Shiloh saw it coming and launched King over the top rope. He bounced King’s head off the apron and announce desk before rolling him in and officially starting the match.

Hill charged with a flurry, repeatedly ramming King into the turnbuckles and dropping him with a hip toss and sliding lariat. King turned the tide by sending Hill face-first into the middle turnbuckle and nailed a running dropkick for a two count. He stomped the ribs, dished stiff chops, and dropped Hill with a kitchen sink knee to the gut, following with another basement dropkick.

King choked Shiloh with his boot and teased a flashy dropkick, instead slapping Hill across the face and strutting. That woke Hill up. Both men collided with a double clothesline and went down, but Shiloh ripped out his mouthguard and fired up.

Hill exploded with right hands, a running shoulder tackle and a clothesline, then hit a swinging neckbreaker for a near fall. King kicked low and connected with a Superkick, but Hill “hulked up,” answered with a big back body drop, ducked another shot, and drilled King with Whisper To The Beast to score the three.

Winner: Shiloh Hill via pinfall

Backstage, Kelly Kincaid caught up with Oba Femi. Oba said that as champion you learn to expect surprises, but the outcome is usually the same when “shock” meets dominance: gold over his head. He warned Cody Rhodes to pay close attention to what he does to Je’Von tonight because Cody doesn’t really know what The Ruler can do. Oba vowed to break the Iron Survivor first, then bury the American Nightmare at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Ethan Page / Tony D’Angelo Segment

Ethan Page hit the ring to cut a long promo about his North American Title reign and growing ego. He said he came to NXT to “drink from the fountain of youth” and learn, but quickly realized he was the only one asking the real questions — not about dropkicks, but about breaking jaws. He said he learned the hard way, by trial and error, using whatever “warm bodies” the company put in front of him.

Page ran down the locker room for caring more about social media and selfies with childhood heroes, while he stacked accolades. He talked about the looming end of John Cena’s career, saying that once Cena walks away, the void he leaves needs to be filled by someone with a massive ego and proven success — namely, Ethan Page.

He bragged about winning the North American Title in record time, then pivoted to how he elevated the belt into the most coveted prize in NXT while other companies and brands kept sending their best to try and dethrone him. On top of that, he reminded everyone that he also picked up the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles, making him “one of one” in WWE. Page claimed there are three most important days in anyone’s life: when you’re born, when you die, and when you realize Ethan Page is WWE’s biggest superstar.

The lights suddenly went out. When they came back, Tony D’Angelo was standing behind him. Page turned around right into Forget About It, and Tony dumped the broken pieces of his old hat all over Page as a calling card.

Backstage, AVA met with Joe Hendry, Leon Slater, Myles Borne, and Dion Lennox. The four men argued over who deserved the title shot, so AVA announced a Fatal 4-Way for next week with the winner getting the NXT Championship match at New Year’s Evil.

Ethan Page stormed into the office mid-announcement, ranting about Tony D’Angelo jumping him. AVA said she hasn’t seen Tony in months. Page called her a “goofball GM,” complaining that last week a lizard stole his car, this week a guy who’s been gone six months attacked him for no reason. Myles Borne tried to mess with him by saying someone was behind Page, which made him flinch.

Fourth Match

Sol Ruca vs. Wren Sinclair (w/ Kendal Grey)

Sol and Wren started with a tight lockup into the corner before Sinclair grabbed a waist lock. Ruca shifted out, they traded mat counters, and Sinclair dropped into a single leg crab before Sol switched to a side headlock. Wren shot her off; Ruca ran the ropes with her signature fluid motion and dropped Sinclair with an X-Factor for a two count.

They traded quick roll-ups in a flurry—crucifix, La Magistral, inside cradles—with neither gaining more than a two. Sinclair eventually clipped Ruca with a spinning back kick, swept the legs, and hit a running bulldog for a near fall. She targeted Sol’s knee, slamming it into the mat and tying it up in a modified leg lock.

Sol fought free with back elbows and rocked Wren with a roundhouse, then hit consecutive elbow knockdowns. Sinclair reversed an Irish whip, but Ruca blasted her with a missile dropkick, then kicked out Wren’s knee and stomped away at it in return.

Sinclair blocked a Superkick and lit Ruca up with a series of chops before landing a butterfly suplex. Ruca escaped a follow-up, dove over Sinclair, and nailed a Bow & Arrow backstabber into the buckles, then hit the Sol Snatcher for the pin.

Zaria was shown watching from the crowd during the match; afterward, Sol immediately chased after her through the arena.

Winner: Sol Ruca via pinfall

Jacy Jayne & Kendal Grey Face-to-Face (Fatal Influence / WrenQCC Involved)

Jacy Jayne confronted Kendal Grey in the ring, calling her a “Cinderella story” who went from relative unknown to Iron Survivor winner. Jacy said Kendal should enjoy the moment because this is as good as it gets — the crowd’s behind her, the stocks are high, but reality is going to hit hard at New Year’s Evil when her 15 minutes are up.

Jayne laid out her case: potential doesn’t win titles, and while Kendal holds the EVOLVE Women’s Championship, the NXT Women’s Title is on another level. She claimed 2025 belonged to Jacy Jayne, listing her accolades, including being the first woman to hold both the TNA Knockouts World Title and NXT Women’s Title simultaneously and now a 2-time NXT Women’s Champion. She called herself the rockstar and foundation of the division and dismissed Kendal as a “flash in the pan” and “bootleg Kurt Angle with a ponytail” who had no chance of beating her.

Kendal calmly responded, agreeing that Jacy’s had momentum, but pointing out that she’s the one with the momentum right now. She admitted she’s still learning and nobody expected her to win Iron Survivor, but she did. She reminded everyone that nobody expected Jacy to beat Stephanie for the title either. That unpredictability is what Kendal loves about wrestling — anything can happen when the bell rings. She vowed to rise to the occasion again at New Year’s Evil, saying the best part of being the underdog is seeing the look on people’s faces when the underdog bites back.

Fatal Influence joined Jacy, while Wren Sinclair backed up Kendal and plugged the WrenQCC, bragging that they already have one title and could soon have more. Lainey Reid dismissed Wren’s “project,” saying matching jackets don’t make them better than Fatal Influence and promising to prove it. Fallon Henley chimed in, saying they’d happily rough up Kendal and Wren and leave just enough of Kendal for Jacy to finish off.

Fallon then suckered Kendal with a cheap shot and a brawl erupted. Fatal Influence eventually gained the numbers advantage, with Reid Superkicking Sinclair and Jacy standing tall over a downed Kendal to end the segment.

Backstage, Hank & Tank cut a promo with Kelly Kincaid about returning from Japan with the GHC Tag Titles and wanting to cause chaos again in NXT. OTM interrupted, mocking them for coming back instead of staying in Pro Wrestling NOAH. Hank & Tank challenged OTM to a match next week — OTM accepted.

Back in AVA’s office, Blake Monroe stormed in to complain about how the open challenge went. AVA pointed out that it was Blake’s idea and she tried to talk her out of it. Monroe accused AVA of embarrassing her and said there would be no more open challenges. AVA responded by officially booking Blake Monroe vs. Thea Hail for the NXT Women’s North American Title next week. Blake was furious as AVA dryly hoped her shoulder was feeling better.

In the parking lot, Sol Ruca finally caught up with Zaria. Sol asked why Zaria was in the crowd earlier. Zaria said that even though they haven’t had their big conversation yet, she still wanted to support Sol. That meant a lot to Ruca. Sol then asked Zaria to be in her corner for the match against Bayley at Saturday Night’s Main Event. They hugged, with Zaria saying she’s never had a friend like Sol before.

Graphics then hyped next week’s card:

Fatal 4-Way #1 Contender’s Match: Joe Hendry vs. Leon Slater vs. Myles Borne vs. Dion Lennox

(Winner faces the NXT Champion at New Year’s Evil)

NXT Women’s North American Championship: Blake Monroe (c) vs. Thea Hail

A graphic also congratulated Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo on winning the TNA International Championship at Final Resolution.

Fifth Match

NXT Championship

Oba Femi (c) vs. Je’Von Evans

They started with a tense lockup, Oba muscling Evans into the corner before giving a clean break. Evans wasted no time, stunning Oba with a Superkick and going right for the OG Cutter, but Femi blocked it. Evans avoided a charging uppercut and hit a running knee for an early near fall.

Evans peppered Oba with body shots in the corner until Femi crushed him with a forearm and whipped him hard into the buckles, then dropped him with a delayed pendulum backbreaker. Oba stood on Evans’ ribs, then cranked on a rear chinlock. Evans fought up, drove Oba face-first into the top buckle, and dropkicked him to the floor.

Evans tried to stay on him with a dive, but Femi snatched him out of mid-air. Je’Von slid out and sent Oba ribs-first into the apron. As Evans sprang back up, Oba chopped him out of the sky and dumped him face-first on the apron, then rolled him in and drilled him with a clothesline and big boot. Femi targeted the leg, slamming Evans’ knee to the mat and stomping the midsection.

After a vertical suplex and some taunting, Femi hit an Uranage backbreaker for two. Evans crumpled, but still threw body shots to fight back. Femi went for a powerbomb, only for Evans to counter with a hurricanrana that sent The Ruler to the floor. Je’Von followed with another hurricanrana on the outside, then launched Oba over the announce table, crashing into Booker T.

Evans connected with a springboard frog splash, then another for a close near fall. A flurry of strikes and a windmill kick knocked Oba to the floor again, where Evans hit the Stage Dive and rolled him back in. Evans went airborne once more but got wiped out mid-flight by a monstrous forearm, followed by a corner body avalanche.

Evans answered with a release German suplex and a cutter for two. He went for Red Dot, but Oba smashed him with a running uppercut and a toss bomb for another near fall. Femi set up Fall From Grace, but Evans countered with yet another cutter, then hit the OG Cutter for a very close two-count.

As Evans seemed to have the match in hand, Ricky Saints yanked the referee out of the ring, shocking the crowd. Je’Von hit a suicide dive onto Saints, then came back in and cracked Oba with the Red Dot. Before he could cover, Femi rebounded with a vicious lariat, then delivered two running uppercuts in the corner and finally Fall From Grace to retain the title.

After the match, Femi and Saints stared each other down as the show went off the air, with the NXT Championship picture more volatile than ever.

Winner and Still NXT Champion: Oba Femi via pinfall