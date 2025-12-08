The road to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event begins to wind down tonight for the red brand in ‘The Show-Me State.”

WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

On tap for tonight’s show are appearances by Gunther and Stephanie Vaquer, as well as Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor, Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez, and AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. The War Raiders for the WWE World Tag-Team Championships.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, December 8, 2025, written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – DECEMBER 8, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” starts us off as always. We see a video package narrated by John Cena looking back at ‘The Last Time is Now’ tournament, which Gunther won on Friday’s SmackDown to secure his spot as Cena’s final opponent at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend.

Gunther Kicks Things Off

On that note, we shoot inside the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO., where Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show. Gunther’s theme hits and “The Ring General” comes out to the ring. He calls John Cena the best sports entertainer ever, but says he’s the best pro wrestler ever.

Gunther tells the production guys to put up the clock. A John Cena clock graphic flashes on the screen counting down how long there is until his WWE retirement match on Saturday, where Gunther vows to squeeze the life out of Cena until there is no hustle, loyalty or respect left. He’s going to break him and make him give up.

Kairi Sane vs. Iyo Sky

We see arrival shots of several WWE Superstars involved in tonight’s show and then head back inside the T-Mobile Center where the ring entrances begin for our opening contest. The show heads to a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane are both in the ring.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with women’s singles action in our first match of the evening. Rhea Ripley is in Iyo’s corner. Asuka is in Kairi’s. After some back-and-forth action, we see Sane get the better of Iyo and then mock her by doing her self-pointing routine.

Iyo Sky fights back and takes over, hitting a big dropkick off the ropes before doing the self-pointing routine herself to a big pop from the crowd. Asuka gets involved, leading to Ripley backing her off. The distraction, however, allows Sane to blast Iyo off the ring apron.

We head to a mid-match break on that note. When the show returns, we see Sane put Sky in a Boston Crab in the middle of the ring. Sky flips out of the hold and tries to pin Sane who kicks out. Sane runs at Sky and Sky kicks Sane in the face knocking her down. Sky uppercuts Sane and slams her down with a flapjack.

Sky kicks Sane between the ropes and hits a springboard missile dropkick sending Sane to the corner. Sky hits the Bullet Train Meteora and covers Sane who kicks out at two. Sky climbs the ropes and Sane gets up and attacks Sky who gets hung up in the corner. Sane hits a top rope double stomp and covers Sky for a near fall.

Sky kicks down Sane. Sane takes down Sky countering a double underhook slam and both women end up on the apron. Sky counters back body drop and then hits a German Suplex on Sane on the apron. Sane rolls out to the ground and Sky hits a middle rope springboard moonsault to the outside onto Sane.

Back in the ring, Sane is knocked down from a kick and Sky goes for a moonsault and Asuka knocks Sky down as Sane distracts the ref. Ripley takes out Asuka and tosses her into the time keepers area. Back in the ring, Sky hits her Over the Moonsault for the victory.

Winner: Iyo Sky

Backstage With Logan Paul & The Vision

Once the match wraps up, we shoot backstage to The Vision locker room. We see Paul Heyman talking with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed when in comes a fired-up Logan Paul. Paul is wondering who all saw Rey Mysterio slapping him last week.

He says something has to be done about this. Breakker says they’ll handle it and asks to speak to Heyman. He tells Heyman this needs to be dealt with tonight. Heyman says Paul has back-up now with Breakker and Reed. Paul says he’s Breakker and Reed’s backup too and gives Paul his brass knuckles back, “just in case.”

Logan Paul Attacks Rey Mysterio, Mystery Man Strikes Again

We see Rey Mysterio in his ring gear walking the halls. He walks past WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, whose face is bright red as he is yelling at The New Day. The show heads to a quick commercial break on that note. When the show returns, we see some podcast promotion.

From there, we return inside the arena where Rey Mysterio’s theme hits. Out he comes to a big pop from the Kansas City crowd for his advertised one-on-one showdown against Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. Instead, as he walks to the ring, he is ambushed and attacked from behind by Logan Paul.

In the ring, Logan slips the brass knuckles on and gets ready to knock out Rey with them. Rey catches Logan with a kick and begins fighting back. A big elbow from Paul drops Rey. Rey fights back again and has Logan in position for a 6-1-9, when the masked mystery man returns.

The mystery man stomps Rey and runs off. Logan recovers and turns around to see Rey is down and out. As Rey struggles to get back to his feet, Logan slips the brass knuckles on and knocks out Rey. LA Knight’s theme hits and he runs down to chase off Logan. Knight says he wants him tonight. We head to a break.

WWE World Tag-Team Championships

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. The War Raiders

When the show returns, the commentators confirm Logan Paul vs. LA Knight for later tonight. We then see The New Day and Grayson Waller joining Tessitore and Barrett on the call for our next match of the evening, which features the WWE World Tag-Team Championships on-the-line.

A new vignette airs to hype the return of The War Raiders and then the duo of Erik and Ivar make their way to the ring. AJ Styles and Dragon Lee, the reigning and defending tag-team champions also make their way to the squared circle. After the final formal pre-match ring introductions, the bell sounds to get things started.

Styles kicks down Erik at the bell and tags in Lee. Lee kicks Erik and knocks Ivar off the apron. Erik is covered for a near fall, The New Day is at ringside. Erik is double teamed in the ring as Styles is tagged back in. Erik punches Styles and tags in Ivar.

Erik and Ivar are sent out of the ring. Lee crossbody’s onto Erik and Ivar and gets caught. Lee is launched into Styles and both teams are outside the ring. Ivar slams into Styles against the ring and we cut a commercial break as the action in this high stakes tag-team title tilt continues.

When the show wraps up, we see Erik and Styles battling in the ring. Ivar is tagged in and Styles is double teamed and taken down. Ivar covers Styles who kicks out at two. Ivar attacks Styles in the corner and Styles fights back. Erik is tagged in and Styles is double teamed and covered.

Styles kicks out at two and Ivar is tagged back in. Ivar knees Styles, Styles punches back and hits a Pele Kick and both Ivar and Styles are laid out. Lee and Erik are tagged in. Lee takes out Ivar and Erik and sends Erik out of the ring. Lee kicks Ivar in the corner.

Erik comes in and places Lee on the top rope and climbs the ropes with him. Erik gets caught up on the ropes and Lee hits a double stomp on Erik. Lee tries to slam Ivar a couple times and almost does it. Lee knocks down Ivar and covers him for a two count. Ivar sits on Lee in the corner and tags in Erik.

Lee counters a double team move and tries to head-scissor Erik but is caught. Erik tosses Lee off the apron onto Ivar’s shoulders who powerslams Lee outside the ring. Back in the ring, Ivar moonsaults onto Lee and covers him and Styles breaks the pin. Styles and Erik are tagged in, Styles punches out Erik and Erik kicks back.

Erik kicks Styles in the face and covers him for a near fall. Ivar is tagged in, Styles hurricanranas Ivar into Erik. Lee takes care of Erik outside the ring and Styles hits Ivar with the Phenomenal Forearm and gets the win to successfully retain their tag-team straps.

Winners and STILL WWE World Tag-Team Champions: AJ Styles & Dragon Lee

The Usos Announce Return To WWE Tag-Team Division

Once the match wraps up, we quickly learn that things are far from over. The New Day trio of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Grayson Waller get in the ring to confront WWE World Tag-Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. Before they can do anything, however, ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso’s theme hits.

Out came Jey Uso and his brother, Jimmy Uso, through the crowd to the ring, fresh off of Jey Uso’s heel-looking ‘crash out’ on last week’s show when he failed to advance to the finals of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament. They reach the ring and fans want a YEET encore. They get one.

From there, The Usos get down to business. Jimmy and Jey say they have a big announcement and announce they’re a tag team again. Jimmy says they’ve been taking losses like mad and he figured he’d ask his brother what they’re going to do.

Jey says what they’re going to do is block the noise and get back to being the best tag team and they’re coming for the Tag Titles. The Usos say they’ll run through The New Day and they get attacked. The Usos kick The New Day out of the ring and stand face to face with Styles and Lee to end the segment.