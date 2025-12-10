NXT GM Ava Announces Relationship With WWE LFG Star Tatyanna Dumas

WWE NXT General Manager Ava, the daughter of WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, recently announced on her Instagram story that she is in a relationship with WWE LFG star Tatyanna Dumas.

This revelation has generated significant buzz among fans in the wrestling community, marking the first time Ava publicly acknowledged their relationship after months of speculation online.

Although the relationship became official this week, Ava and Dumas had been seen together multiple times earlier in the year.

They appeared in promotional content for the Louder Than Life festival and later attended the U.K. premiere of “The Smashing Machine” alongside The Rock, further fueling interest in their connection.

Dumas gained initial recognition from her participation in “Australian Ninja Warrior” before joining WWE’s developmental program. Since then, she has competed in NXT live events and LFG matches against rising stars like Carlee Bright and Karmen Petrovic.

Ava, whose real name is Simone Johnson, signed with WWE in 2020 and made her on-screen debut in 2022 before stepping into her current role as NXT’s General Manager.