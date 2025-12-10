Former WWE Star Files Trademark Application For “Scarlett”

Former WWE star Scarlett Bordeaux filed a new trademark for the term “Scarlett” on Monday, December 8th. The term’s first commercial use dates back to February 13th, 2010, and this trademark is for entertainment services.

Scarlett gained widespread recognition during her WWE tenure as the on-screen partner and manager of her real-life husband, Karrion Kross. She appeared in both managerial and occasional in-ring roles. Before joining WWE, she had already established a strong independent reputation under the name Scarlett Bordeaux.

WWE held the trademark for “Scarlett” from 2020 until 2022 but chose not to renew it after the couple’s release in 2021. Since then, Scarlett has continued to use the full name “Scarlett Bordeaux” professionally. This new filing indicates that she intends to streamline her branding under the shorter name in the future.

Since her departure from WWE, Scarlett has been active on the independent circuit alongside Kross. The duo has appeared in various promotions, including MLW, where Scarlett recently defeated Isla Dawn. Additionally, she has competed in promotions like GCW and AAW.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”