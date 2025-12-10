Viewership Numbers For December 1st Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on December 1 did not rank among the most-watched television shows worldwide and did not make it into the top ten.

As a result, viewership numbers are unavailable, but that does not necessarily indicate a decline in the show’s viewership.

In the previous episode that aired on November 23, RAW averaged 3.1 million viewers. However, it did rank in the top ten for the week in nine countries: Bolivia (#7), Ecuador (#8), Guatemala (#9), Mexico (#10), Nicaragua (#9), El Salvador (#9), Trinidad and Tobago (#8), the United States (#9), and India (#9).

Netflix’s global top ten was once again dominated by Stranger Things season five, with each show in the top ten garnering at least 4.6 million views. Stranger Things occupied five spots in the top ten with its various seasons.

Since its debut on Netflix at the beginning of the year, RAW has averaged 2.837 million views per week for new episodes.

The episode was headlined by “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley and “The Genius Of The Sky” IYO SKY taking on Alexa Bliss and “The Queen” Charlotte Flair in a tag team match.