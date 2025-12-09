Current Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE is set to host its Saturday Night’s Main Event special on Saturday, December 13, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Current betting odds have been released for three major matches: John Cena’s final match against “The Ring General” GUNTHER, a champion vs. champion match between Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and NXT Champion “The Ruler of NXT” Oba Femi, and a singles match between Bayley and NXT’s Sol Ruca.

GUNTHER is favored to defeat Cena in Cena’s final match, while Rhodes is favored to beat Femi. In the singles match, Ruca is favored to win against Bayley.

You can check out the current betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

Singles Match

“The Ring General” GUNTHER -2000 (1/20) vs. 17-time World Champion John Cena +700 (7/1)

Note: Odds give Gunther a 95.2% likelihood of winning the match.

Champion vs. Champion Match

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes -1000 (1/10) vs. WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler of NXT” Oba Femi: +550 (11/2)

Note: Odds give Rhodes a 90.9% likelihood of winning the match.

Singles Match

NXT’s Sol Ruca -500 (1/5) vs. Bayley +300 (3/1)