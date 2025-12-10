WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 12/5/2025

Joel Goodman reports that Friday’s post-WWE Survivor Series episode of SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.063 million viewers and a rating of 0.24 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This is down 6.92% from the previous week’s viewership of 1.142 million and 14.29% from the previous week’s rating of 0.28 in the key 18-49 demographic.

In 2025, WWE SmackDown is averaging a rating of 0.389 in the key 18-49 demographic and 1.394 million viewers, compared to ratings of 0.586 and 2.068 million viewers during the same period in 2024.

The show was headlined by “The Ring General” GUNTHER taking on “The Mega Star” LA Knight in the finals of The Last Time Is Now Tournament.