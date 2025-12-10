WWE LFG Star Anthony Luke Receives New NXT Ring Name

WWE LFG star Anthony Luke has undergone a name change for his upcoming matches in NXT. He will now compete under the ring name Cam Hendricks.

Luke has participated in both seasons of WWE LFG. He reached episode 13 in the first season before being eliminated, while in the second season, he was eliminated in episode 14.

Additionally, he is engaged to WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri, whom he proposed to in December of last year.

Luke was referred to as “Kam Hendricks” during a non-televised NXT live event on November 22.

In April, he made a brief appearance on NXT television as Anthony Luke, alongside other members of Team Undertaker from LFG. However, he has yet to debut on NXT television with his new ring name.