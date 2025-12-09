Sting Discusses Differences Between WWE, TNA, And AEW

Pro wrestling legend “The Icon” Sting spoke with Going Ringside about various topics, including the differences among TNA, WWE, and AEW, and his reasons for choosing AEW over the other two companies.

Sting said, “They’re [TNA, WWE, AEW] all different in some ways. But the thing that I liked about AEW is that it just felt like my brand. It just felt like home to me.”

On Tony Khan:

“He was the best. He was phenomenal. He treated me like gold the whole way through. Yeah. I mean if it wasn’t for Tony, I wouldn’t have had the run that I had, and Darby, my partner.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)