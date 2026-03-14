WWE WrestleMania 42 Ticket Prices Quietly Reduced Amid Slower Sales

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Night One of WWE WrestleMania 42 has sold 37,520 tickets, while Night Two has sold 38,470 tickets.

The starting price for WrestleMania 42 tickets is $243 for Night One and $237 for Night Two.

Meltzer also mentioned that the company has quietly reduced the prices of the cheapest tickets for each night. The lowest ticket price for Night One has been lowered from $228 to $177, while Night Two’s lowest ticket price has dropped from $254 to $177 as well. This price reduction comes after relatively low ticket demand for The Show of Shows in recent weeks.

So far, the company has confirmed four World Championship matches and a Brock Lesnar open challenge for the marquee show in Las Vegas.

CM Punk will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns, while Randy Orton will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title in the main event.

Additionally, Stephanie Vaquer will defend her Women’s World Title against Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley will face WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill for her title.

Brock Lesnar’s opponent has yet to be confirmed, and the promotion is expected to announce more matches in the coming weeks.