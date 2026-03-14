Update On Danhausen’s WWE Brand Status

Since making his debut for WWE at the 2026 Elimination Chamber PLE, Danhausen has appeared on both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, making a significant impact on both shows.

He has expressed his demands and even cursed several stars, including Dominik Mysterio, The “Original” El Grande Americano, and The Miz. However, he has yet to sign a contract with a specific brand.

According to Mike Johnson’s Q&A at PWInsider.com, Danhausen is still listed as a free agent internally, as the WWE creative team is trying to determine who he will feud with in the storylines.

Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.