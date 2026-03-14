Update On Johnny Gargano’s WWE Contract Status Following Speculation

Since Tommaso Ciampa left WWE in late January, fans have been speculating about Johnny Gargano’s contract status with the company. Gargano and Ciampa were frequently paired together in WWE, either as rivals or allies, leading some to believe Gargano might be leaving as well.

According to Fightful Select, they have inquired multiple times about Gargano’s status and have been told that he is “firmly under contract” with WWE. However, the report does not specify the length of Gargano’s contract or whether he intends to stay with the company; it only confirms that he is currently under a deal.

There is no information yet on the creative plans for Gargano moving forward, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Gargano has been involved in a storyline on SmackDown where he has been depressed since losing Axiom’s mask.

Despite his struggles, he was convinced to come out to the ring and issue an open challenge, which was responded to by Oba Femi. Femi quickly defeated Gargano in a squash match.