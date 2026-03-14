WWE Reportedly Happy With How Danhausen Has Turned Things Around

As PWMania.com previously reported, Danhausen made his WWE debut as the figure inside the mystery crate at the 2026 Elimination Chamber PLE on February 28th.

The segment initially received a positive reaction from the crowd when he emerged from the box, but enthusiasm faded by the time he and his dancers entered the ring.

According to Fightful Select, most WWE personnel felt the debut did not meet their expectations. However, Danhausen remained unfazed by the situation and responded positively. The report also noted that those interviewed from within WWE expressed satisfaction with how Danhausen has turned things around since then.

Danhausen has appeared on several episodes of RAW and SmackDown, where he cursed Dominik Mysterio and El Grand Americano in consecutive RAW episodes.

He also appeared on last week’s SmackDown, where Nick Aldis pushed him away from The Miz. It was reported that Danhausen is currently listed as a free agent internally and is not assigned to any specific brand.