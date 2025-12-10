Baron Corbin Reveals Who Came Up With The Becky Lynch End Of Days Spot

Former WWE star Baron Corbin — now competing as Bishop Dyer — recently sat down with Muscle Man Malcolm of The Sportster, discussing some of the most memorable and controversial moments of his WWE career.

Corbin touched on working with Becky Lynch, his run as a top heel, the infamous McMahon segment, championship conversations, and his respect for John Cena.

Malcolm asked Corbin whether the idea to deliver the End of Days to Becky Lynch at WWE Extreme Rules 2019 was his own. Corbin revealed that the moment, which generated massive heat, was not his idea — but he loved it immediately.

“It was not. And as soon as it was told to me, I was so excited, smiling ear to ear. I was like, ‘We never do it!’ It was Vince’s idea. I think a lot of things in wrestling are overdone so much, and that was something that at the time hadn’t been done in years—and in Philly of all places—so it was pretty awesome.”

Corbin reflected on the 2018 Raw segment where the McMahon family confronted him and blamed him for declining ratings and fan dissatisfaction.

“Yeah, I mean, I took some blame for things I had nothing to do with there. I was on TV a lot, and they’re attributing everything to me. I was a main event guy at the time… But it was a really cool moment in my career to literally be standing in the ring opposite Stephanie, Hunter, Shane, and Vince.”

He recalled how loudly the crowd jeered him during a commercial break. “I didn’t know when we came back because it was so loud. The crowd was singing ‘Na na na, hey hey, goodbye.’ They were chanting, ‘You’re fired.’ Hunter walked over and he just whispered to me, ‘You can’t pay for this kind of heat.’”

Corbin called the moment “surreal” and one of the standout images of his career.

Corbin confirmed that Vince McMahon frequently teased the possibility of making him world champion. “Vince always kind of dangled that carrot in front of me. I always worked for it. For three or four years, I was in the main event every week… It just never came to fruition, unfortunately. So, you never know though.”

Corbin spoke highly of Cena, reflecting on their feud that saw Cena cost him the Money in the Bank briefcase and later defeat him at SummerSlam. “John’s the best. He’s the greatest to ever do it. I’m really excited watching his run… I wish I was part of that tournament — because we have the history from that match, from SummerSlam, Money in the Bank, him costing me the briefcase, all of those things.”

Corbin praised Cena not only as a performer but as a person. “He’s a guy I look up to and idolize… There’s nobody I’ve met that has the level of fame he has that comes with the level of humility he has. He’s unbelievable.”

He also shared a recent text exchange: “I texted him the other day and I was like, ‘Man, you deserve this.’ He’s like, ‘Deserve is not in my vocabulary.’ That’s the type of guy he is.”