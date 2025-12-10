Bad Bunny Spotted At CMLL Show In Mexico City Wearing Mistico Mask

Bad Bunny was spotted at Arena Mexico this week, attending a CMLL show in Mexico City while disguised in the front row. The global music superstar and former WWE performer attempted to remain incognito by wearing a Mistico mask — but fans and the promotion quickly noticed.

The multi-award-winning artist has not appeared on WWE programming since his widely praised San Juan Street Fight with Damian Priest at Backlash 2023. Despite his absence from WWE TV, Bad Bunny has remained an active fan of professional wrestling, and his surprise appearance at CMLL made headlines across the industry.

CMLL themselves confirmed the sighting, posting a photo and message on Instagram celebrating his visit. “The multi-award-winning Bad Bunny lived The World’s Greatest Wrestling up close, vibrating with every fall and every key… and rocking none less than the mask of the King of Silver and Gold, Mystical!” the company wrote in a translated caption.

Bad Bunny’s presence at a CMLL event is particularly intriguing given the promotion’s current working relationship with AEW. While he has long been associated with WWE through multiple high-profile matches and appearances, Tuesday’s visit shows that his wrestling fandom spans beyond one company.