Kevin Nash Reveals Half-Billion Stem Cell Dosage In Recent Therapy

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash opened up about his ongoing medical treatments — including an eye-opening stem cell regimen — during the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast. Nash, who has long spoken candidly about the toll his wrestling career took on his body, shared new details about his most recent trip to Colombia for advanced therapy.

The conversation began as Nash and co-host Sean Oliver discussed news of Kylie Jenner undergoing stem cell treatment in Mexico for back pain. Nash used the moment to explain why he opts for Colombia instead, noting a major difference in medical offerings.

“They’re going to Mexico, and they don’t have the stem cells that they have in Colombia,” Nash stated.

He went on to highlight the protocols used at BioXcellerator, the facility where he receives treatment, praising the freshness and potency of their stem cell doses.

“You’re getting, like, your dose of stem cells when you get it is hours old. It’s not frozen, it’s not shipped,” Nash detailed.

Nash then revealed the staggering amount he received during his last treatment session:

“I got a half a billion. Last time I went down there. Which, I mean, which sounds, you know, astronomical, but when you think of it, it’s a f***ing cell.”

Beyond stem cells, Nash also spoke about his use of peptides for pain management and recovery. He referenced BPC-157 and TB-500, a pairing sometimes referred to as the “Wolverine combination” due to its reputation for aiding tissue repair.

Nash even shared a personal note about his wife’s health, explaining that recent research pointed him toward a peptide that may help manage her fibromyalgia symptoms.

“I just saw a thing. They just did some research, and my wife has fibromyalgia, and I’ve got a peptide that relieves that issue,” Nash said.

Nash’s openness offers fans a rare look into the extreme measures many former wrestlers take to maintain their health long after their careers end.