Andrade Sets The Record Straight On WWE Departure

Former WWE star Andrade has shed new light on the circumstances surrounding his 2025 exit from the company. Speaking with Eduardo Bates, Andrade openly addressed the rumors surrounding his departure, clarifying several details that had circulated online. The comments were translated from Spanish to English.

“The truth is a long story. I don’t feel bad about my WWE exit,” Andrade said. “I am very grateful for how much, or little, I did in that year and a half. I never missed dates and never stopped answering the cell phone as many gossipy people who broke the news said.”

Andrade explained that the narrative about him refusing to answer WWE’s calls was inaccurate and came down to nothing more than timing and logistics.

“Yes, I was traveling and they called me,” he continued. “What happened was that I had a day trip because I was not scheduled and they called me. I returned the call at about one or two hours, but nothing to do with the fact that I didn’t want to answer or that I disappeared.”

He added that the time difference and connection issues contributed to the delay:

“It was one, two, three hours that I didn’t answer and it was just the company sending me a message that ‘where are you?’, and things like that. I don’t know who got that story that I didn’t want to answer. I was out of the country, I explained to them that it was because of the time difference, the internet, no signal, many things, but nothing to do with me never answering them or anything like that.”

Andrade also addressed the legal situation that developed after his departure and subsequent outside appearances — including his return to AEW and winning The Crash Heavyweight Championship in Tijuana.

“The current situation was that after my appearance in AEW and that I was in The Crash and won the Heavyweight Championship in Tijuana, on that Monday, I received a letter from the WWE company, where it said that it had a 12-month non-compete clause,” Andrade revealed.

He confirmed that negotiations are ongoing.

“My lawyers are currently in talks with WWE to reach the best deal. At first, it was a little closed and difficult on both sides because I was disoriented and a little upset about the clause. By WWE, I understand it of course, after my appearance in AEW. I don’t know if that was what annoyed WWE, I’m not sure.”