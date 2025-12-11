Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For John Cena vs. GUNTHER

Bryan Alvarez from F4WOnline.com reports that the match between John Cena and GUNTHER at WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event will kick off the show, and Cena will have as much time as he needs for his performance. Alvarez also mentioned that this Saturday Night’s Main Event has no set runtime, allowing everyone involved to take as much time as they need.

In the past, Saturday Night’s Main Event broadcasts had strict time limits because they aired on NBC. However, this weekend’s Premium Live Event (PLE) will only be streamed live on Peacock, meaning WWE will not face any hard cut-off times for the show.

The format suggests that WWE can fully embrace any post-match celebrations, allowing Cena’s sendoff to unfold more grandly and leisurely.

This stands in contrast to WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg’s final match against GUNTHER during a Saturday Night’s Main Event special earlier this year, where the post-match celebration and promo were cut short due to the NBC broadcast limitations.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, featuring John Cena facing GUNTHER in what will be Cena’s last match, is set to take place on Saturday, December 13, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.