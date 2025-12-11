Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will be streamed live on Netflix from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The show is scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

In tag team action, The Usos (“Main Event” Jey Uso and “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso) will face The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods). This match marks the first time both teams will compete against each other since 2022. Currently, this is the only match announced for next week’s show.

This announcement comes after The Usos declared their return to the division on RAW this past Monday. Following their announcement, they were confronted by Kingston and Woods, who were quickly driven off.

