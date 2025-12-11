Backstage News On How WWE Views Logan Paul

WWE star and influencer Logan Paul has been under contract with the company for over three years. In a recent discussion on Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan question regarding how WWE views Paul within its roster.

According to Sapp, people in WWE see Paul primarily as a WWE star rather than just a celebrity who makes sporadic appearances. However, his schedule does not require him to participate in as many events as other talent.

Sapp also mentioned that Paul is quite open to the ideas pitched to him and that sources within the company expect him to remain in WWE for years to come.

Paul officially signed with WWE in June 2022 and has made regular appearances on WWE programming since then.

As of 2025, he has participated in 12 matches, starting with the Royal Rumble in February and most recently competing in the Men’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series. Currently, Paul is a member of The Vision on RAW.