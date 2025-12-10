Betting Odds Revealed For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

The betting odds for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, 2025, have officially been released by BetOnline.ag, giving fans an early look at how oddsmakers see the outcomes of this landmark show — including John Cena’s final match.

For those unfamiliar:

– Favorites are listed with a “–” symbol, indicating how much money must be wagered to win $100.

– Underdogs are listed with a “+” symbol, indicating how much profit you would earn on a $100 bet.

Here are the current odds:

Champion vs. Champion

Cody Rhodes: –275 (favorite)

Oba Femi: +185 (underdog)

John Cena’s Final Match

Gunther: –600 (favorite)

John Cena: +350 (underdog)

Women’s Singles Match

Sol Ruca: –175 (favorite)

Bayley: +135 (underdog)

Gunther enters Cena’s retirement match as the overwhelming favorite, while Cody Rhodes is also favored to defeat NXT Champion Oba Femi in the Champion vs. Champion showdown. Meanwhile, Sol Ruca is slightly favored over Bayley in their singles contest.