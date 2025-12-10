Logan Paul Shares Details On Travis Scott’s Canceled WWE Plans

New details have surfaced regarding the scrapped plans for rapper Travis Scott to team with John Cena at Money in the Bank 2025. While early rumors suggested Scott was penciled in for the spot, the role ultimately went to Logan Paul — and now Paul himself has explained why.

The speculation reignited this week after Twitter/X account @TCWrestleVotes reported, “I heard he was ‘not a quick learner for the business.’”

On his podcast, Logan addressed what really happened between WWE and Scott, confirming that he was originally scheduled to take part in the match.

“I was obviously very excited for him to enter WWE, and we were supposed to team up with one other person. It was supposed to be a three-on-three match,” Paul revealed. “The day it was going to be announced, he didn’t show up.”

Paul suggested the likely reason for Scott backing out had nothing to do with attitude — but rather the physical and time demands of professional wrestling.

“My guess is that he eventually realized just how physically demanding and difficult this is — it’s a lot of work,” Paul said. “It was probably too much commitment for someone who is a rock star of his caliber.”

With Scott unable to commit, Logan Paul stepped into the role and teamed with Cena, leading to one of the most talked-about celebrity-powered matches of the year.