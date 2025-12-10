WWE: Unreal Season 2 Premiere Date Set For January 20 On Netflix

The second season of Netflix’s breakout WWE docuseries WWE: Unreal now has an official premiere date. Netflix Sports announced that Season 2 will debut on January 20th, delivering another deep dive into the personal and professional lives of WWE’s top stars.

The upcoming season features a loaded cast, including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Pat McAfee, Jelly Roll, R-Truth, IYO SKY, Naomi, Chelsea Green, Penta, and Lyra Valkyria.

According to a new report from BodySlam+, production is “in full swing,” with cameras covering months of major WWE events. Sit-down interviews with Rollins, Lynch, R-Truth, and other featured talent are scheduled in the coming weeks and will serve as the narrative backbone for the season.

Two major story arcs are expected to headline Season 2:

R-Truth’s Contract Saga

Earlier this year, R-Truth briefly exited WWE when his contract expired in June—an unexpected departure that triggered a massive fan-led movement demanding his return. His eventual comeback at Money in the Bank, where he attacked John Cena, will reportedly be covered in depth.

Seth Rollins’ Money in the Bank Cash-In

Another major storyline centers around Rollins’ shocking SummerSlam moment. After working fans for weeks by faking a knee injury, Rollins returned at full strength and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk to become World Heavyweight Champion.

With unprecedented access, returning stars, and the continuation of some of WWE’s biggest real-life storylines, WWE: Unreal Season 2 aims to deliver an even more explosive look inside the company than its inaugural run.