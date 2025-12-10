WWE Officials “Very High” On SmackDown Star

Lash Legend is now an official member of the SmackDown roster, and according to new reports, WWE officials are extremely encouraged by her development and main roster potential.

Legend received her full call-up last month after making several appearances alongside Meta-Four teammate Jakara Jackson. A new report from Bodyslam.net notes that internal sentiment around the former WNBA standout is overwhelmingly positive.

“Officials were very happy with her standout performance inside of WarGames and her recent promo segments,” the report states.

Legend’s official SmackDown debut took place on the November 7 episode, where she aligned with Nia Jax and helped her defeat Charlotte Flair by attacking Alexa Bliss at ringside. The partnership with Jax is reportedly intentional, designed to accelerate Legend’s adaptation to the main roster.

“Her pairing with Nia Jax is to get her up to speed with main roster talents as quick as possible,” Bodyslam reports.

WWE’s confidence in Legend extends beyond her present performances. The belief backstage is that she is on the verge of breaking out at a major level.

“WWE officials are confident that Legend will have a breakout year as we approach 2026,” the report adds.

Legend (real name Anriel Howard) signed with WWE in late 2020 following a decorated basketball career, which included time at Texas A&M, Mississippi State, and a stint with the Seattle Storm in the WNBA. She rose to prominence in NXT as part of The Meta-Four before making the leap to Friday nights.