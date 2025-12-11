Randy Orton Advertised For January 30 Episode Of WWE SmackDown

WWE legend “The Viper” Randy Orton is set to appear live on the go-home episode of SmackDown before the WWE Royal Rumble, which takes place on Friday, January 30, 2026, at the KAFD – Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This announcement follows WWE’s earlier promotion of Orton for last week’s SmackDown, where he ultimately did not appear.

Orton has been absent from WWE television since the October 3, 2025, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. During that show, he teamed up with Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes to face The Vision’s Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. The night ended in a brutal fashion for Orton, as he was taken out by Reed through multiple Tsunami splashes.

This year, Orton’s storyline has been viewed as lackluster. Fans have been eager for him to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Title, but despite multiple teases, the creative team has yet to pursue that direction.

With his upcoming appearance on the SmackDown before the Royal Rumble, it will be interesting to see if this leads to a significant storyline involving the former Legacy members on the Road to WrestleMania 42.