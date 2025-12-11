Backstage Update On Identity Of WWE’s Masked Attacker

PWMania.com previously reported that a masked attacker made a surprising entrance during WWE Survivor Series: WarGames last month.

The attacker entered the cage, delivered a superkick, and stomped World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, which allowed Bron Breakker to hit his signature spear and pin Punk in the Men’s WarGames Match.

The masked assailant reappeared during Logan Paul’s match against LA Knight on RAW this past Monday night, where he stomped on Knight while he was on the commentary desk.

The distraction enabled The Maverick to seize the opportunity and secure the victory. Later in the show, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman claimed he had no connection to the mystery attacker. Although the identity of the masked figure remains unknown, reports suggest it may be Austin Theory.

According to PWInsider.com, the masked attacker is believed to have been portrayed by two wrestlers, Austin Theory and Montez Ford.

It was also noted that this does not guarantee either man will ultimately be revealed as the assailant. Currently, there is no information on the true identity of the mystery attacker, but updates will be provided as they become available.