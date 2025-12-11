Report: Top WWE Stars Attend Annual Holiday Party In Stamford

WWE held its annual holiday party this week at a local catering hall in Stamford, Connecticut. A report from PWInsider.com reveals the event’s attendees.

According to the report, stars in attendance included WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart, Rusev, El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser), “The Ring General” GUNTHER, and WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green. The report also noted that several other company employees attended the celebration.

It was mentioned that although company executives—such as WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE President Nick Khan, and former WWE President Stephanie McMahon—have attended in the past, there was no indication they were present at this year’s holiday party.

WWE has a busy schedule ahead, starting with Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13. Following that, the WWE Live Holiday Tour will begin on December 26 at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, and will conclude on Sunday, January 24, 2026, at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Next month, the Road to Royal Rumble Tour will kick off, featuring multiple events across Europe, culminating in the Royal Rumble 2026 Premium Live Event (PLE) at the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.