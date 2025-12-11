WWE Set To Tape Two Weeks’ Worth Of RAW And SmackDown Next Week

WWE has announced that it will tape staggered double episodes of RAW and SmackDown next week in preparation for the holidays.

This Monday’s episode of RAW in Hershey, Pennsylvania, is scheduled to be both a RAW and SmackDown taping. Additionally, Friday’s episode of SmackDown in Grand Rapids, Michigan, will also feature both shows being taped.

Furthermore, the announcement indicates that the start times for both live events have been pushed back to 6 PM ET. However, WWE is still promoting next week’s RAW to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

It seems that RAW’s airing schedule will not be affected in the same way as international episodes, which have often led to earlier start times in the U.S. for broadcasts of overseas shows.