WWE Retirement Plans Reportedly Taking Shape For Brock Lesnar

Speculation is growing that Brock Lesnar could be heading toward retirement at WWE SummerSlam 2026, with multiple industry sources pointing to 2026 as a potential year of major farewells for several top stars.

While no official announcement has been made, reports indicate that WWE is internally discussing retirement timelines for Lesnar, AJ Styles, and possibly Chris Jericho if he returns to the company. Dave Meltzer addressed the rumors in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, clarifying that while some plans appear firmer than others, Lesnar’s name has been part of those conversations.

“I didn’t get the impression it was locked in except for Styles, who has made it clear it will be in 2026 but not when,” Meltzer wrote. “But the Lesnar name has been talked about, which is probably where the story came from.”

Additional fuel was added to the speculation by John Cena during a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. While discussing his own recent match with Lesnar, Cena hinted at a longer-term plan that could culminate in Lesnar’s home state.

“In his return again, only my perspective, [this is an] attraction where we are going to build until he goes into the sunset, which is, I think, in Minnesota,” Cena said.

Minneapolis, Minnesota has already been confirmed as the host city for SummerSlam 2026, which will take place over two nights on August 1 and August 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Given Lesnar’s deep ties to the state—as a former NCAA Heavyweight Champion at the University of Minnesota and a longtime resident—the location would serve as a fitting backdrop for a potential final match.

Cena also explained that his recent loss to Lesnar was designed to reestablish “The Beast Incarnate” as a dominant force for the next generation to overcome.

“There will be one Brock Lesnar in wrestling, and that’s from like carnival time to the time we shut the lights out,” Cena said, describing Lesnar as “once in a genre.”

Meanwhile, Chris Jericho’s future remains unresolved. His current contract is reportedly nearing its end, and WWE has expressed interest in bringing him back should he pursue a retirement run. While nothing has been confirmed, the convergence of these possible exits suggests that 2026 could become one of the most significant transitional years in WWE history.