Will Vince McMahon Attend John Cena’s Final Match?

WWE is making a concerted effort to turn John Cena’s retirement match into a true star-studded spectacle. According to PWInsiderElite.com, the company has reached out to multiple WWE Hall of Famers about attending Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C.

One Hall of Famer already confirmed to be in town for the event is Trish Stratus, signaling that WWE intends for Cena’s farewell to be surrounded by familiar legends from across his career.

As for speculation surrounding Vince McMahon, PWInsiderElite reports that there have been no internal indications that the former WWE Chairman plans to attend the event. One company source noted that they would expect Linda McMahon to be present before Vince, but added a caveat: “you never know with him.”

Rumors regarding former U.S. President Donald Trump have also circulated, though no one within WWE has specifically confirmed his attendance. That said, given the event’s location in the nation’s capital, PWInsiderElite noted that other political figures are expected to be in the audience. Additionally, several A&E executives are scheduled to be in Washington, D.C. for the show.

John Cena’s final match against Gunther will headline Saturday Night’s Main Event tomorrow night, marking the end of one of the most iconic careers in professional wrestling history. With Hall of Famers, executives, and potential surprise guests expected to be on hand, WWE appears determined to ensure Cena’s farewell is treated as a landmark moment for the industry.